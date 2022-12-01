Prince Harry, Meghan share never-before-seen moments together in trailer for new Netflix docuseries

Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images

After months of anticipation, the public now has its first glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan’s upcoming docuseries.

Netflix on Thursday released a trailer for the six-episode docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

The roughly one-minute trailer shows snapshots of personal moments for the Sussexes, from falling in love to leaving their royal roles and charting their own future in California.

“No one sees what is happening behind closed doors,” Harry says after a voice asks why the couple wanted to make the documentary.

Meghan later says in the trailer, “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

Along with the intimate photos, the trailer also shows Harry speaking candidly about his efforts to shield his family, which now includes two children, Archie and Lilibet.

“I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” Harry says.

Harry and Meghan’s docuseries, directed by Liz Garbus, is due to air in December, just weeks before Harry’s memoir is published.

Incidentally, back in October, Page Six reported Netflix and the filmmakers behind the pair’s upcoming streaming documentary “were confused” by apparent “discrepancies” between what they said on camera and Harry’s own words in his upcoming memoir, Spare.

“A lot in the show contradicted what Harry has written, so that was an issue,” a senior Netflix source revealed at the time.

