Magna opens with win over Franklin County

High School basketball

Magna Vista opened its season with a 69-58 win over Franklin County last night. Patrick County travels to North Stokes to play their first game of the season on Friday at 8 p.m.; Magna Vista plays again on Saturday at McMichael at 3:30 p.m. and Martinsville has a non-region matchup against the Rocky River Ravens in Mint Hill, North Carolina, a suburb of the Charlotte area on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

College basketball

Indiana beat UNC last night 77-65. UVA play at home against Florida State on Saturday at 2 p.m. and UNC plays at Virginia Tech on Sunday at 3 p.m.

College football

In college football: Clemson at UNC on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Our next broadcast

Florida State at UVA. Pregame is at 1:30 p.m. and the tipoff is at 2 p.m.