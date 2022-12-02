Keke Palmer does Angela Bassett impression directly in front of her

Friday, December 2, 2022
Amy Sussman/WireImage

It’s one thing to do an impersonation of an actor, but another to do it with them in your presence. Clips of Keke Palmer imitating Angela Bassett in The Jacksons: An American Dream caught the attention of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star — and Keke was asked to perform right in front of Bassett herself.

“I’ve seen you online imitating me. You do a great job,” Bassett told Palmer, who explained that she often did the impersonation for Queen Latifah during their time on the set of 2012’s Joyful Noise. “I used to only do it for her. I just recently started doing it online and everything,” she continued.

“OK, Keke — we’re here together. You’re finally here; I don’t have to watch you online,” Bassett responded. “I can actually see it right here before me.” 

“Don’t be shy. You’re not shy at all,” she said, encouraging Palmer, who then mustered up the courage to flaunt her skills. Bassett even joined in and did the reading with Palmer.

The moment between Palmer and Bassett took place thanks to Vanity Fair, which reunited the actresses 16 years after they played daughter and mother in the 2006 movie Akeelah and the Bee.

It follows Bassett’s appearance in the Black Panther sequel and precedes Palmer’s appearance as guest host of this weekend’s SNL episode.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

