Friday, December 2, 2022
Scoreboard roundup — 12/1/22

By staff
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Detroit 131, Dallas 125 (OT)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 1
Nashville 4, New Jersey 3 (OT)
Pittsburgh 4, Vegas 3
Colorado 6, Buffalo 4
Minnesota 5, Edmonton 3
Carolina 6, St. Louis 4
Dallas 5, Anaheim 0
Montreal 2, Calgary 1
Florida 5, Vancouver 1
Washington 3, Seattle 2 (OT)
Arizona 5, Los Angeles 3

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Buffalo 24, New England 10

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Texas 72, Creighton 67
Utah 81, Arizona 66
UConn 74, Oklahoma St. 64
Kansas 91, Seton Hall 65
UCLA 80, Stanford 66

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

