Saturday, December 3, 2022
Octoberfest uptown today

Saturday, Dec. 3

Breakfast with Santa from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Bassett Volunteer Fire Department with ham, sausage, pancakes, apples, gravy, biscuits, coffee and juice for $8.

Free community meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at High Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, 1455 Carver Road, Martinsville. For orders, call 276-806-0751.

Oktoberfest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. uptown Martinsville.

Bassett Christmas Parade at 2 p.m.

Patrick County Christmas Parade at 2 p.m.

“A Night of Broadway: A Musical Revue” by Bassett High School Theater: 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Bassett High School. Show is $8, with dinner $18.

Christmas Parade and tree lighting in Ridgeway at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops Spectacular, 3:00 p.m. Martinsville High School Auditorium. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $25 for reserved seating, and $5 for students.

“Ring in the Joy of Christmas!” concert by Martinsville Handbell Ensemble, 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Martinsville.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Friday, Jan. 27

Exhibit Opening Reception, 5:30 p.m. Piedmont Arts. Join Piedmont Arts for an opening reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits, The World Beside the Rails and Works by Rocky Wall. Free and open to the public.

