Carlisle falls to G.W. Danville and Cougars lose to North Stokes

High School basketball

G.W. Danville beat Carlisle (1-2) 54-45. North Stokes handed Patrick County (2-1) their first loss of the season 89-56. Magna Vista (0-1) plays today at McMichael at 3:30 p.m. and Martinsville has a non-region matchup at home against the Rocky River Ravens in Mint Hill, North Carolina, a suburb of the Charlotte area today at 4:30 p.m. Carlisle (1-2) plays at High Point Christian Academy on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and Patrick County plays at Martinsville on Friday at 7 p.m.

College basketball

UVA play at home against Florida State today at 2 p.m. and UNC plays at Virginia Tech on Sunday at 3 p.m.

College football

In college football: Clemson is at UNC tonight at 8 p.m.

Our next broadcast

Florida State at UVA today. Pregame is at 1:30 p.m. and the tipoff is at 2 p.m.