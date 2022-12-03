Saturday, December 3, 2022
Carlisle falls to G.W. Danville and Cougars lose to North Stokes

High School basketball

G.W. Danville beat Carlisle (1-2) 54-45. North Stokes handed Patrick County (2-1) their first loss of the season 89-56. Magna Vista (0-1) plays today at McMichael at 3:30 p.m. and Martinsville has a non-region matchup at home against the Rocky River Ravens in Mint Hill, North Carolina, a suburb  of the Charlotte area today at 4:30 p.m.  Carlisle (1-2) plays at High Point Christian Academy on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and Patrick County plays at Martinsville on Friday at 7 p.m.

College basketball

UVA play at home against Florida State today at 2 p.m. and UNC plays at Virginia Tech on Sunday at 3 p.m.

College football

In college football: Clemson is at UNC tonight at 8 p.m. 

Our next broadcast

Florida State at UVA today. Pregame is at 1:30 p.m. and the tipoff is at 2 p.m.

Octoberfest uptown today
