Roanoke Symphony in Martinsville today

Sunday, Dec. 4

Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops Spectacular, 3:00 p.m. Martinsville High School Auditorium. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $25 for reserved seating, and $5 for students.

“Ring in the Joy of Christmas!” concert by Martinsville Handbell Ensemble, 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Martinsville.

Monday, Dec. 5

Magna Vista High School Christmas Open House 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Martinsville vs. Henry County Special Court hearing at 1:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Magna Vista High School Christmas Open House 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wee create at 3 p.m. at Piedmont Arts for ages 2-6. Call 276-632-3221.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Magna Vista High School Christmas Open House 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Drive-thru community meal from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church. Call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 p.m. to reserve your meal.

Thursday, Dec. 8

Magna Vista High School Christmas Open House 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Patrick Henry Holiday business after-hours from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Reynolds Homestead.

Patrick County School Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the school board office.

Friday, Dec. 9

Magna Vista High School Christmas Open House 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A night with Santa from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

Great Futures “Royal Blue” Gala at 6 p.m. at Chatmoss Country Club, $40. This is a fundraiser event for the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge.

Music night at 6:15 p.m. at the Spencer Penn Centre. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Pancake breakfast at toy/coat drive, 9 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 1043 E. Church Street in Martinsville.

Story time with Santa at 10 a.m. at the Spencer-Penn Center.

Yoga in the galleries at 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts.

Pictures with Santa from noon to 4 p.m. at the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA.

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Festival of lights from 6-8 p.m. at DeHart Park, $10 per car.

Friday, Jan. 27

Exhibit Opening Reception, 5:30 p.m. Piedmont Arts. Join Piedmont Arts for an opening reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits, The World Beside the Rails and Works by Rocky Wall. Free and open to the public.