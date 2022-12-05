‘Dahmer’ becomes third series to pass 1 billion hours viewed on Netflix

Netflix

There’s a new addition to the 1 billion hours viewed club over on Netflix.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is now the third series to have passed the milestone in its first 60 days while on the streaming service, joining popular titles Squid Game and Stranger Things 4.

The series, from creator Ryan Murphy, stars Evan Peters as the titular serial killer. It spent seven weeks on the Netflix Global Top 10, appearing on the list in over 90 countries.

In November, Netflix renewed Monster for two more seasons, guaranteeing the franchise will return with two installments that will “tell the stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society.”

Dahmer is second-most-popular English language Netflix series of all time, following only Stranger Things 4.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.