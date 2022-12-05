Monday, December 5, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentElliot Page reveals cover and release date for his memoir, 'Pageboy'
NewsEntertainment

Elliot Page reveals cover and release date for his memoir, ‘Pageboy’

staff
By staff
0
10
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Elliot Page can now add author to his list of accomplishments.

On Monday, the actor revealed that his previously announced memoir, Pageboy, will hit bookstore shelves everywhere on June 6.

Page also posted the book’s cover on Instagram, alongside a caption that detailed his experience in writing the memoir.

“Trans people are facing increasing attacks, from physical violence to the banning of healthcare, and our humanity is regularly ‘debated’ in the media,” Page wrote. “The act of writing, reading, and sharing the multitude of our experiences is an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us. Books have helped me, saved me even, so I hope this can help someone feel less alone.”

A portrait of Page adorns the memoir’s cover, where he poses in a white tank top and jeans.

“At many points in my life, it felt unbearable to be in front of a camera,” Page wrote. “But making this cover … was a joyful experience that I will never forget.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Jury begins deliberations in Trump Organization criminal fraud trial
Next article
‘Dahmer’ becomes third series to pass 1 billion hours viewed on Netflix
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE