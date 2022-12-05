Monday, December 5, 2022
In Brief: ‘Moonhaven’ grounded by AMC+, and more

Four months after renewing Moonhaven for a second season, AMC+, in a somewhat surprising move, has decided to pull the plug on the sci-fi series due to cost-cutting measures, according to Deadline. Moonhaven — starring Dominic Monaghan, Emma McDonald, Amara Karan, Ayelet Zurer, Joe Manganiello, Kadeem Hardison and Yazzmin Newell — focused on a utopian colony on the Moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth…

The Witcher‘s Joey Batey is set to reprise his role as Jaskier in the upcoming prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin. The arrival is teased in the first full trailer, released on Saturday. Blood Origin, per Netflix, is “set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher. It will tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal conjunction of the spheres, when the world of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.” The four-part prequel series, also starring Sophia Brown, Laurence O’Fuarain, Michelle Yeoh, Mirren Mack, Lenny Henry, Minnie Driver, Francesca Mills, Zach Wyatt, Lizzie Annis and Huw Novelli, premieres on Netflix on December 25…

NBC has ordered an additional nine episodes of Lopez vs Lopez, bringing the first season total to 22 episodes. The sitcom, starring George Lopez and his real-life daughter, Mayan, follows “a working-class old-school Latino who moves in with his modern Gen Z daughter as they rebuild their dysfunctional relationship one argument at a time,” according to the network. Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively and Al Madrigal also star…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

