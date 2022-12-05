Monday, December 5, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentMolly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy have mini 'Breakfast Club' reunion
NewsEntertainment

Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy have mini ‘Breakfast Club’ reunion

staff
By staff
0
13
Universal Pictures/Getty Images

Molly Ringwald recently reunited with her “psychic sister” and former The Breakfast Club co-star Ally Sheedy.

Ringwald, 54, shared a photo to Instagram of herself and Sheedy, 60, embracing during a dinner date on Sunday, calling the moment an “early Christmas present.”

The actresses starred alongside Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall and Judd Nelson in the 1985 teen movie, written and directed by John Hughes.

The Breakfast Club, which told the story of five very different students forced to mingle during a Saturday detention, starred Ringwald as the popular “princess” Claire, while Sheedy played the misfit “basket case,” Allison.

The pair’s reunion 38 years after the film’s release garnered positive reactions in the comments, most notably from My Big Fat Greek Wedding star Nia Vardalos who wrote, “Squeal!!!!!!!”

Ringwald and Sheedy reunited at SXSW in 2015 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Breakfast Club.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Online scammers don’t take a holiday, and neither should you
Next article
‘Dahmer’ becomes third series to pass 1 billion hours viewed on Netflix
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE