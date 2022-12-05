Monday, December 5, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentNetflix drops 'You People' teaser for new comedy film starring Jonah Hill...
NewsEntertainment

Netflix drops ‘You People’ teaser for new comedy film starring Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy

staff
By staff
0
11
Parrish Lewis/Netflix

Netflix dropped the teaser trailer for You People on Monday, a new comedy film starring Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy.

The movie, which is directed by Black-ish writer Kenya Barris, follows a couple as they confront generational expectations and culture clashes amongst their families.

The star-studded cast also includes Julia Louis-DreyfusElliot GouldRhea PerlmanMolly Gordon and Andrea Savage.

While this is Barris’ feature directorial debut, he has previously directed episodes of Black-ish and the 2020 series #BlackAF.

You People will be available to stream January 27, only on Netflix.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Department of Homeland Security delays REAL ID deadline to 2025
Next article
Jury begins deliberations in Trump Organization criminal fraud trial
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE