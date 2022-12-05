Netflix drops ‘You People’ teaser for new comedy film starring Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy

Parrish Lewis/Netflix

Netflix dropped the teaser trailer for You People on Monday, a new comedy film starring Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy.

The movie, which is directed by Black-ish writer Kenya Barris, follows a couple as they confront generational expectations and culture clashes amongst their families.

The star-studded cast also includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Elliot Gould, Rhea Perlman, Molly Gordon and Andrea Savage.

While this is Barris’ feature directorial debut, he has previously directed episodes of Black-ish and the 2020 series #BlackAF.

You People will be available to stream January 27, only on Netflix.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.