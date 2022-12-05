New trailer for Netflix doc ‘Harry & Meghan’ released

Netflix/Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan‘s upcoming Netflix docuseries now has a release date and a new trailer, which draws comparisons between the couple’s experiences and the fate of Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana.

Harry & Meghan will air in two parts, with the first three episodes dropping Dec. 8 and the final three episodes dropping one week later, on Dec. 15, according to Netflix.

The docuseries is described by the streaming giant as sharing “the other side” of Harry and Meghan’s “high-profile love story.”

In the new trailer released Monday, Harry and Meghan appear to open up about tensions within the royal family and their decision to step down from their senior, working royal roles in 2020.

“It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ‘What on earth happened?'” Harry says in the trailer.

As clips are shown of Harry’s family and Buckingham Palace, the prince is heard saying, “There’s a hierarchy of the family. You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.”

“It’s a dirty game,” Harry adds.

Also in the trailer, clips are shown of Harry’s mother, Diana, who died in a 1997 Paris car crash as their driver attempted to escape the paparazzi.

“I was terrified,” Harry says. “I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

The one-minute trailer ends with Harry saying, “No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”

Last week, Netflix released the first trailer for Harry & Meghan, which showed never-before-seen personal moments from the Sussexes, from falling in love to leaving their royal roles and charting their own future in California.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.