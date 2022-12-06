Colorado Springs Club Q shooting suspect to appear in court on Tuesday

Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images

(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) — The suspect accused of killing five people after opening fire in an LGBTQ nightclub last month in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

A hearing is scheduled for Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, at 8:30 a.m. local time at the El Paso County Judicial Building, according to the court.

Aldrich was arrested and held on charges that included five counts of first-degree murder, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office booking report.

The charges against Aldrich may change. The suspect was also being held on five counts of ethnic intimidation causing bodily injury, as the mass shooting was being investigated as a hate crime.

A judge ordered Aldrich held without bond during a first court appearance on Nov. 23.

Public defenders assigned to Aldrich said in a court filing that the suspect identifies as nonbinary and uses the pronouns they/them.

Investigators and witnesses said the suspect allegedly opened fire as soon as they walked into Club Q in Colorado Springs at about midnight on Nov. 19. Patrons at the venue tackled Aldrich, subduing them until police arrived, according to witnesses.

Five people were killed in the mass shooting and 17 others were injured, police said.

