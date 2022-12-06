Gugu Mbatha-Raw teases “bolder, more surreal” second season of ‘Loki’

Marvel Studios

Loki is the only Disney+ Marvel series to get a second season so far and Gugu Mbatha-Raw is happy to be back.

She tells Entertainment Tonight it has been “amazing” to shoot the second season of the dimension-spanning show, due on Disney+ in the summer of 2023. She adds fans “are gonna be in for a real treat, because the show is bolder and more surreal. And in many ways, goes to some bigger, bolder places than season 1, which is really exciting.”

Season 1 ended with her character, a Time Variance Authority agent, finding out she’s a variant, too: In other words, there was way more to her than fans first thought. The English actress teases, “selfishly, Renslayer makes it out of the TVA, which I’m really excited about.”

But Gugu is happy times two, as her Apple TV+ drama Surface, which she also produces, is returning, too. The show is headed to her native United Kingdom for its sophomore frame.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.