Jamie Lee Curtis, Kelsey Grammer and more Hollywood stars react to Kirstie Alley’s death at the age of 71

Celebrity tributes came pouring in following the news of Kirstie Alley‘s death on Monday at the age of 71 after a short battle with cancer.

Upon the release of the news of Alley’s death, Alley’s Look Who’s Talking co-star John Travolta shared a photo of him and Alley on Instagram.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” he wrote. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

“Kirstie was a unique and wonderful person and friend. Her joy of being was boundless,” Alley’s Cheers co-star Rhea Perlman recalled in a statement obtained by ABC News. “We became friends almost instantly when she joined the cast of Cheers. She loved kids and my kids loved her too. We had sleepovers at her house, with treasure hunts that she created. She had massive Halloween and Easter parties, and invited the entire crew of the show, and their families. She wanted everyone to feel included. She loved her children deeply. I’ve never met anyone remotely like her. I feel so thankful to have known her. I’m going to miss her very, very much.”

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight on Monday, Kelsey Grammer, Alley’s other Cheers co-star, wrote, “I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her.”

Tributes came pouring in from other friends and co-workers as well:

William Shatner: “Saddened to hear of the passing of @kirstiealley. Condolences to her family & friends.”

Tim Allen: “A sweet soul pass on in Kristie Alley. Sad, sad news. Prayers for all her family.”

Jamie Lee Curtis: “I’ve just heard the sad news that Kirstie Alley has died. She was a great comic foil in @tvscreamqueens and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life. She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas. We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection. Sad news.”

Kristin Chenoweth: “I love you, Kirstie. I will see you again someday. I can’t believe you’re gone.”

Country singer Travis Tritt: “Shocked and saddened by the news of Kirstie Alley.”

Conservative commentator Candace Owens: “So sad about Kirstie Alley. She was so sweet. Sending love to her family.”

Megyn Kelly: “This is such sad news. A beautiful, brave, funny and beloved woman. Rest in Peace, Kirstie Alley.”

Comedian Larry the Cable Guy: “Kirstie was a sweetheart.”

Star Trek: The Next Generation‘s Jonathan Frakes: “RIP Mambo Queen”

Jackée Harry: “Whether you agreed with her or not, Kirstie Alley was an undeniable talent who brought joy to many – through the screen and with her warm, hilarious spirit. RIP, luv. You were one of a kind.”

Josh Gad: “My heart breaks for Kirstie and her family. Whether it was her brilliance in “Cheers” or her magnetic performance in the “Look Who’s Talking” franchise, her smile was always infectious, her laugh was always contagious and her charisma was always iconic. RIP.”

The Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong shared, “Rest in peace, Kirstie,” along with a photo of her appearance on the show from earlier this season.

New Kids on the Block‘s Jonathan Knight: “My heart is ripped into a million pieces, and half my soul has been taken away…Your heart was bigger than the Moon. You lived life with so much passion. I’m still processing the fact that you are gone, but find comfort knowing you will always be here in my heart. This picture is one of my favorites with you. I will always remember this exact moment and all the others I shared with you. Thank you for loving me as much I loved you.”

Yvette Nicole Brown: “Wow. This is shocking news.”

