Judges rough-up City at reversion hearing

WHEE Radio News Datebook: Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

(Courtesy: Martinsville Bulletin)

No decision was made at Monday’s hearing on reversion, but the judges presiding didn’t offer any encouragement to the City’s side of the case. Martinsville vs. Henry County was heard virtually by a special court that began at 1:30 p.m. and lasted just over an hour. The purpose was to hear arguments from both sides regarding the city’s request for the court to compel both sides to settle their differences through arbitration regarding the city’s effort to revert from an independent city to a town within Henry County. The judges said they would consider the arguments and return with a ruling as soon as they could.

Kasey Shane Blake

Kasey Shane Blake, 33, of Stuart will be appointed an attorney by the court after being charged with two counts of attempted murder by stabbing. In a criminal complaint on file in the Martinsville General District Clerk of Court office, Kimberly Barrow and Walter Smith were visiting their children at the Social Services office on Progress Drive. Blake had been dating Barrow for several months, but broke up with her that day and he went to the Social Services office to confront Barrow and talk her into coming home with him, but Barrow refused and a physical altercation started. Barrow’s wounds were not serious, Smith was flown to Carilion in Roanoke for treatment. The Patrick County Sheriff’s Department arrested Blake in Stokes County, North Carolina, after a car chase on Nov. 19.

A stationary front extends from the Southern Appalachians to the Southern Plains. This front will be the focus for areas of rain and rain showers through the week. It will not rain the entire time, but showers are likely during the week with the heavier rainfall occurring west of the Blue Ridge. Total amounts through Friday…4 day rain totals…are expected to range from about a half inch in Danville Virginia, to as much as 2 inches in Bluefield West Virginia. Areas west of Interstate 77 should expect a general 1 to 2 inches of rain during the week.

The national average pump price for a gallon of gas dropped 12 cents in the past week. It is the steepest weekly decline since early August—nearly four months ago. Meanwhile, the cost of oil edged lower on fears of economic slowdowns elsewhere around the globe. Because of these factors, the national average for a gallon of gas fell to $3.54. Virginia’s average of $3.35 is down seven cents in a week, down 14 cents from last month.

Power is out for a third day in Moore County, North Carolina, south of Raleigh. Police say two substations, operated by Duke Energy, were attacked with gunfire. At one point, hundreds of thousands of customers were left in the dark, but ABC’s Mona Kosar Abdi, who is in Moore County, says that more than 30-thousand are still affected. TAG: The Department of Homeland Security is investigating. Police say they are still looking for those responsible.

High School basketball: Floyd County beat Magna Vista 73-59 and Martinsville beat Dan River 60-36. The Bulldogs (2-0) play the Wildcats again on Wednesday at Dan River and 7 p.m. and Magna Vista (1-2) travels to Franklin County on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Carlisle (1-2) plays at High Point Christian Academy tonight at 7 p.m. and Patrick County plays at Martinsville on Friday at 7 p.m.

In college basketball: The Cavs play at home against James Madison tonight at 8 p.m., Dayton is at Virginia Tech on Wednesday at 8 p.m. and Georgia Tech plays at UNC on Saturday at 3:15 p.m.