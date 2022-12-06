Tuesday, December 6, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentKim Kardashian wins restraining order against alleged stalker
NewsEntertainment

Kim Kardashian wins restraining order against alleged stalker

staff
By staff
0
18
ABC News

Kim Kardashian was awarded a restraining order against an alleged stalker who showed up at her house multiple times and claimed to be armed, according to TMZ.

Andre Persaud is prohibited from contacting Kim and must stay at least 100 yards away from her for the next five years, according to court documents obtained by the outlet.

Persaud allegedly showed up at Kardashian’s home at least three times back in August. The reality star and mogul says she’s never met him, but worried he might be capable of physical violence in light of his claims of being armed.

The documents go on to says that Persaud allegedly shared several posts on social media, including one in which he claimed to have been communicating “telepathically” with Kim.

Persaud, per the order, is also prohibited from owning or possessing a gun and must surrender any firearms he already has to law enforcement.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Magna Vista Christmas open house today
Next article
Idaho police zero in on movements of two victims who went to frat house before killings
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE