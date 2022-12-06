Rain likely, cloudy and 50 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

A stationary front extends from the Southern Appalachians to the Southern Plains. This front will be the focus for areas of rain and rain showers through the week. It will not rain the entire time, but showers are likely during the week with the heavier rainfall occurring west of the Blue Ridge. Total amounts through Friday…4 day rain totals…are expected to range from about a half inch in Danville Virginia, to as much as 2 inches in Bluefield West Virginia. Areas west of Interstate 77 should expect a general 1 to 2 inches of rain during the week.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: