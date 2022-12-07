Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Con Te Parti-D’Oh! ‘The Simpsons’ to make sweet music with the Bocellis in Disney+ Christmas short

By staff
Disney+

Italian opera superstar Andrea Bocelli, his 25-year-old son, Matteo, and 10-year-old daughter, Virginia, will soon play a very exclusive gig — in Springfield, on The Simpsons.

On December 15, Disney+ will drop Feliz Navidad, a short that will see Homer surprise Marge with the “ultimate gift,” a private performance from the musical family members.

Incidentally, the release date coincides with Andrea, Matteo and Virginia Bocelli’s release of the single that shares the name of the short, which their animated alter-egos will be singing.

The song can also be found on their new holiday album, A Family Christmas.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

