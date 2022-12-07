Georgia Senate runoff live updates: Warnock celebrates win, Walker admits defeat

YinYang/Getty Images

(ATLANTA) — Georgia’s Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker came to a close on Tuesday, with Warnock projected by ABC News to defeat Walker, after more than a year of campaigning, multiple controversies and record-breaking turnout.

While the race didn’t determine control of the Senate, it did increase Democrats’ power in the chamber — where Vice President Kamala Harris currently has to break ties — rather than see the Republicans win a 50th seat and create procedural obstacles.

Walker, a businessman and local football legend, and Warnock, a noted reverend in Atlanta, first faced off in November’s general election. But neither got 50% of the vote as required by state law, leading to Tuesday’s runoff after about a week of early voting.

Here’s how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Dec 07, 2:48 AM EST

Warnock on his win: ‘The people have spoken’

Warnock celebrated his projected victory on Tuesday night in Atlanta, walking out to a crowd chanting “six more years.”

“After a hard-fought campaign — or should I say campaigns? — it is my honor to utter the four most powerful words ever spoken in a democracy: The people have spoken,” Warnock said to cheers.

He thanked the crowd for their support, in particular his mother.

“She grew up in the 1950s in Waycross, Georgia, picking somebody else’s cotton and somebody else’s tobacco,” he said. “But tonight she helped pick her youngest son to be a United States senator.”

Warnock called himself a “proud son of Savannah” while discussing his deep roots in the state.

“I am Georgia,” he said. “I am an example and an iteration of its history, of its pain and its promise, of the brutality and the possibility.”

“But because this is America, because we always have a path to make this country greater against unspeakable odds, here we stand together,” he continued.

Warnock said he plans to keep working for all Georgians, including in areas like lowering prescription costs, creating jobs across the state and addressing criminal justice reform.

“I’m ready to keep doing this work,” he said in closing. “Let’s build a stronger Georgia.”

Dec 07, 12:59 AM EST

Walker acknowledges defeat: ‘We put up one heck of a fight’

Walker acknowledged defeat at his election night party on Tuesday, admitting in a speech to supporters that media outlets had projected he lost to his Democratic opponent.

“But one of the things I said … when they called the race as they didn’t know much, but one of the things I want to tell all you is you never stopped dreaming,” he said.

“I’m not gonna make any excuses now, because we put up one heck of a fight,” he added.

The Trump-backed Walker, who has enjoyed an accomplished football and business career and is a father and two-time husband, said his run for the Senate was the “best thing I’ve ever done in my whole entire life.”

He continued on to deliver largely hopeful remarks, encouraging his voters to keep casting their ballots and believe in the country.

“I don’t want any of you to stop believing in America. I want you to believe in America and continue to believe in the Constitution and believe in our elected officials. Most of all, continue to pray for them because all the prayers you’ve given me, I felt those prayers,” Walker said.

“I want to thank all my team as well [as] team Herschel because they put up with a lot, and I want to thank all my donors as well because you guys, without you, I couldn’t have done what I’ve done,” he said.

Walker noted a “tough” journey for his wife — a possible reference to some of the personal controversies that plagued his campaign, including some accusations he denied as political smears.

“I’m going to acknowledge my wife, Julie, because she’s with me and she’d been through a tough time,” he began.

“But I want to say that I want to thank all of you as well, because we’ve had a tough journey,” he continued.

Walker ended by saying he was “never gonna stop fighting.”

“Because I always am a winner and we all winner, so we all winners, and that’s what I want to say, well, winners, and I want to say God to the good God,” he said.

Dec 07, 1:15 AM EST

Walker’s son Christian excoriates his father amid results

Walker’s son was quick to respond to his father’s projected loss in the election, implying that the number of controversies that arose throughout his campaign — many of which Walker has denied or dismissed as political smears — contributed to his defeat.

Christian Walker, a conservative social media personality, recently became openly critical of his dad. He denounced Herschel Walker in a series of social media posts and videos in early October after the candidate denied a Daily Beast report that he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion in 2009. Herschel Walker has campaigned for the Senate as an anti-abortion politician.

In a string of tweets Tuesday night, the younger Walker touched on many of scandals swirling around the candidate, including those related to abortion, allegations of past domestic violence and absentee parenting.

“Chase more fame, lie, lie, lie, say stupid crap, and make a fool of your family,” he wrote in one tweet.

“The Truth: Trump called my dad for months DEMANDING that he run. Everyone with a brain begged him: “PLEASE DON’T DO THIS. This is too dirty, you have an insane past… PLEASE DONT DO THIS,” Christian Walker continued..

Later, during an audio-only event on Twitter when he took questions about his thoughts of his father and the election, Christian Walker told ABC News it had been a while since they spoke but he didn’t rule out a reconciliation at some point.

“It’s hard because I’m angry right now. But you know, I need some time to breathe, I know, I’ll say that,” he said. “And honestly, the thing that I want most out of him is, at the end of the day, gosh, time flies, like I’m an adult. So I’m grown. I’m making money … Go be the best dad.”

Herschel Walker tweeted in October, in response to some of Christian Walker’s criticisms: “I LOVE my son no matter what.”

Dec 06, 11:02 PM EST

Schumer declares Warnock’s projected victory a win for ‘democracy’

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared Warnock’s projected defeat of Walker a win for “democracy.”

The victory, which secures a 51-49 majority for Senate Democrats, proves that “Democrats are in sync with the American people and MAGA Republicans are not,” Schumer said in a statement.

“Reverend Warnock’s well-earned win is not just a victory for Georgia, but also for democracy — as the last brick in our firewall against extremist MAGA Republican policies that threaten the very essence of our democracy,” the statement continued.

Dec 06, 10:57 PM EST

Scenes from Election Day in Georgia

Georgia voters turned out to the polls in record numbers on Tuesday to cast their ballots in the Senate runoff election between Warnock and Walker.

ABC News has projected that Warnock will win the runoff, making him Georgia’s first Black full-term senator. He has served in the seat since 2021, when he won a runoff against GOP incumbent Kelly Loeffler.

Photos showed supporters of both campaigns gathering to watch results come in.

Filmmaker Spike Lee rallied the crowd at an election night watch party for Warnock in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Voters shattered turnout records this runoff election. Despite rainy weather in parts of the state, some 1.4 million people cast a ballot on Tuesday, according to state officials.

Dec 06, 10:45 PM EST

How Warnock will make history again

Warnock is projected to make history yet again as the senator of Georgia.

In 2021, he became the first Black senator from Georgia after winning a runoff for a partial term.

With ABC News projecting him to win the Tuesday runoff against Walker, Warnock will become the first Black senator elected to a full six-year term in the state.

Either winner of the close race would have achieved that barrier-breaking feat.

Warnock became only the second Black senator elected from the South since the Reconstruction era, when he won last year’s runoff against incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Dec 06, 10:28 PM EST

Warnock projected to defeat Walker, expanding Democrats’ Senate majority

Warnock has defeated Walker in Tuesday’s runoff election in Georgia, ABC News projects.

Warnock’s victory means Democrats will expand their majority in the chamber to 51 seats, compared to Republicans’ 49.

The Georgia runoff was the final election of the 2022 midterms.

Dec 06, 10:22 PM EST

Biden says: ‘We’re going to win Georgia’

As he stepped off Air Force Once on Tuesday night, President Joe Biden was asked by a reporter to comment on the election in Georgia.

“We’re going to win,” he replied on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, after returning from a trip to Arizona. “We’re going to win Georgia.”

He then boarded his vehicle to drive back into Washington.

Dec 06, 10:21 PM EST

Inside Warnock headquarters as vote tallies come in

ABC News Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott, reporting from inside Warnock’s headquarters on Tuesday night, said the energy in the room was like a “block party.”

“The music somehow gets louder, you have a choir singing over my shoulder here,” Scott told “ABC News Live Prime” anchor Linsey Davis.

“People in this room, I can tell you Linsey, they are feeling very confident,” Scott later reported. “Just moments ago they said, ‘We are almost across the finish line.’ This race is still too close to call. Big picture, yes it is tight, but the campaign is keeping their eyes on some of those areas … right around Atlanta where the votes are still being counted right now. They know that if they do well there and those Democratic-leaning areas, they’re going to be on track to have a good night.”

Dec 06, 10:12 PM EST

Where tallies stand in metro Atlanta

Amid the tight race so far, here’s what percentage of the expected vote remains uncounted in several Democratic-leaning metro Atlanta counties:

DeKalb County: 35%

Fulton County: 33%

Cobb County: 15%

Gwinnett County: 10%

Dec 06, 10:10 PM EST

FiveThirtyEight analysis: What a Warnock win could signal for national Republicans

FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver gives an analysis of the potential Warnock victory: So if the trend here holds, Republicans are going to wind up not picking up even a single Democratic-held Senate seat. That’s pretty hard to do. Even in 1998 and 2002 (relatively bad midterms for the opposition party), they did pick up at least one Senate seat while others flipped in the other direction.

Dec 06, 10:08 PM EST

Walker loss would be ‘indictment’ against GOP, says Pence’s former chief of staff

Marc Short, former Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, said Tuesday night as vote counting continued that while the race remained close, he expected outstanding ballots from Atlanta and suburban counties to favor Warnock.

“I would anticipate that you’ll see Sen. Warnock widen his lead, which if that is the case, I think it’s an incredible indictment against the Republican Party in Georgia because we’ll have lost three Senate races within two years in a state where Joe Biden currently has a negative 18 approval rating,” Short told “ABC News Live Prime” anchor Linsey Davis.

“I think it is an unfortunate circumstance for Republicans if it does unfold the way I anticipate it will over the last 24% of the vote,” Short added.

Pressed on whether there should be a party “reckoning” over candidate quality — an issue that plagued the GOP this cycle despite polling showing voters disproving of Democrats over inflation and crime — Short told Davis: “I think that reckoning is already happening, it began with the midterm results a month ago.”

Dec 06, 10:39 PM EST

ABC political director explains ‘seesawing’ results

ABC News Political Director Rick Klein, with 75% of the expected vote in, commented Tuesday night on the race between Warnock and Walker.

“A month ago they ran and it was settled by less than a percentage point, and this is tracking more like a 1- or 2-point race as opposed to a 3-point or 4-point race,” Klein said on “ABC News Live Prime.”

“This is looking very close despite some indications there might be a chance for Raphael Warnock to really open up a larger margin,” Klein added.

Walker and Warnock have been trading leads as votes continue to be counted. Klein attributed the “seesawing” to early voting leaning Democratic, while rural counties lean Republican. Vote tallies are now starting to come in from Atlanta and the surrounding suburban areas, where Warnock is winning by a large margin.

“Because we have so much vote left outside the Atlanta area, the Warnock campaign has to feel a little bit better about its chances,” Klein said.

Dec 06, 8:42 PM EST

FiveThirtyEight analysis: Warnock still favored in counties with most reporting in

FiveThirtyEight’s Geoffrey Skelley gives this initial analysis in their live blog of the ongoing results: Checking in on the trends in the 32 counties where at least 95% of the vote has reported, it’s not good enough so far for Walker to overtake Warnock. So far, Warnock is doing 0.6 points better across the total vote from those places. Now, we’re a long way from knowing where things end up because those counties only made up about 6% of the November vote. But we’re starting to get enough data points to make Warnock at least a slight favorite at this point.

Dec 06, 8:23 PM EST

Georgia sees ‘record turnout across the board,’ official says

Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer for the Georgia secretary of state’s office, said in a news conference on Tuesday evening that it looked like Georgia had 1.4 million people cast their votes on Election Day.

“This was the most in-person voting we’ve had since the launch of the new system,” Sterling said. “It looks like we probably beat the Election Day vote of November 2022, which was the highest. And we know it was more than November 2020, and it was more than the runoff in 2021.”

“We have record turnout across the board,” Sterling added. “We had record turnout for a runoff in a midterm. We had record turnout for early voting. We had a record use of absentee ballots. This system in place allows voters ease of use, their choice of freestyle voting and essentially, on Election Day, no lines.”

Before Tuesday, nearly 1.9 million Georgians had already voted early or cast an absentee ballot last week.

Dec 06, 7:51 PM EST

What changes in Senate if Warnock wins the seat

If Warnock keeps his spot in the Senate, that means a 51-seat majority for Democrats after their other wins in the midterms, which would make governing much easier than the current 50-50 split.

That includes confirming judges — one of the few things that can be done in the Senate with a simple majority. With a Supreme Court dominated by Republican-nominated justices, Democrats have been eager to fill the lower courts with more liberal justices. A 51-seat majority could allow Democrats to move judges through the Senate confirmation process even faster, leaving them with more floor time to work on even more nominees or on other pieces of legislation they want to bring to a vote.

When it comes to legislation, Democrats would have the upper hand moving any of their legislation out of committee and to the floor for a vote with a 51-seat Senate. It would also give Democrats more breathing room when it comes to passing legislation by curtailing the influence of a single dissenting senator.

Additionally, Democrats would have a bit more security if a Supreme Court vacancy should open in the next two years.

-ABC News’ Allison Pecorin

Dec 06, 7:48 PM EST

What changes in Senate if Walker wins the seat

If Republican challenger Walker wins the Senate seat, the chamber would stay in its current power-sharing agreement.

A 50-50 split has meant Democrats can’t afford a single dissenter, leaving them with little breathing room in passing legislation. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has had to constantly corral his caucus, which spans from conservative Democrats like Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., all the way to progressive independents like Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. That dynamic would continue should Walker win the seat.

The split also slows the process for procedures like moving judicial nominees out of committee for a full vote. Republicans can block Biden nominees in the Judiciary Committee, forcing an additional vote on the Senate floor.

Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott has alluded to that in pitching Walker to voters, saying he could help “block” the Democratic majoriry.-ABC News’ Allison Pecorin

Dec 06, 7:03 PM EST

Polls now closed

Polls closed at 7 p.m. ET in the Georgia Senate runoff race.

State officials said Tuesday they anticipate record turnout for a midterm runoff, with more than 1.4 million votes possibly cast on Election Day, on top of the nearly 1.9 million early votes.

Dec 06, 7:02 PM EST

Latest Election Day turnout prediction: More than 1.4M possible

The Georgia secretary of state’s office said late Tuesday afternoon that more than 1.4 million Election Day votes were possible by the time polls close at 7 p.m. ET in the runoff election.

“We’re projecting that that could very well be the pace if not higher,” secretary of state spokesperson Robert Sinners said, responding to an ABC News inquiry referencing reporting by The New York Times, which cited their office as saying as of 3:45 p.m. that officials expected between 120,000 and 140,000 votes to be cast per hour until the polls close and 1.014 million votes cast so far.

This exceeds earlier predictions by Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer for the secretary of state’s office, who had said on Tuesday that between 1.1 million and 1.3 million people were likely to vote that day.

Sterling then said on CNN that the vote totals were getting close to the 1.35 million mark.

When it is all said and done, the secretary of state’s office told ABC News that, with Election Day and early votes, “in total, it will be a record turnout for a midterm runoff.”

Dec 06, 6:39 PM EST

A look back at Walker and Warnock’s campaign messages

Warnock, in his second consecutive runoff election in less than two years, has campaigned heavily in recent weeks on the theme of “character.”A reverend at Martin Luther King Jr.’s former church and Georgia’s first Black senator, Warnock also pitched himself to the battleground state’s voters as a pragmatic, experienced leader.

“I’ll put my character up against Raphael Warnock any day,” Warnock told ABC News on Tuesday.

While Walker has waved off or simply ignored the controversies surrounding his campaign, some of the issues raised by them have become a part of his messaging to voters on mental health, his Christian faith and his path to “redemption.”

Walker has also tried to paint Warnock as a “rubber stamp” for President Joe Biden, describing himself as a potential check on the administration, which is unpopular in Georgia.

Warnock, in response to Walker’s characterization of him, said he’s worked with Republicans during his nearly two years in Washington.

“I am the 18th most bipartisan senator in the Senate. Period,” Warnock told ABC News Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott on Tuesday. “Now I know that’s an inconvenient fact for Mr. Walker. We also know that he’s allergic to facts, even the facts about his own life.”

Dec 06, 6:34 PM EST

When to expect results after polls close

After Georgia’s polls close at 7 p.m. ET, counties can begin reporting their vote totals, according to a Georgia secretary of state spokesperson. These numbers will most likely be early vote and absentees at first, which were able to start being tabulated at 7 a.m. on Tuesday

“Counties move through reporting Election Day totals as quickly as they can. Steady pace is typically the norm,” spokesperson Robert said.

Dec 06, 5:46 PM EST

Look at Walker’s longtime relationship with Trump

Though former President Donald Trump has steered clear of Georgia during Walker’s runoff campaign, Trump has been a prominent backer of the candidate.

Their decades-long relationship traces back to when Walker was a pro football player; in 1983, the Heisman Trophy winner joined the New Jersey Generals in the now-defunct United States Football League. The team was sold to Trump after the 1983 season. Herschel was signed by the Cowboys in 1986, the same year the United States Football League folded.

In 2009, Walker was a contestant on Trump’s reality TV show “The Celebrity Apprentice,” in a season won by Joan Rivers.

During his presidency, Trump appointed Walker to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition in 2018, and then as the council’s co-chair in 2020. The Biden administration requested that Walker resign from the two-year position earlier this year due to an administration policy barring federal candidates from serving on presidential boards.

Walker entered the Republican primary in the Georgia Senate race in August 2021 at the urging of Trump, whose support largely cleared the field, and Trump prominently supported him throughout the race.

Trump backed Walker after the anti-abortion candidate denied an ex-girlfriend’s claim that he paid for her to have an abortion in 2009.

In announcing his third bid for the White House last month, Trump urged voters in Georgia to support Walker, who also spoke in support of Trump at the 2020 Republican National Committee.

Dec 06, 4:42 PM EST

More than 800,000 Georgians have cast their votes

Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer for the Georgia secretary of state’s office, said at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon that Election Day turnout had exceeded 800,000 votes so far.

Sterling said he anticipated between 1.1 million and 1.3 million people would vote on Tuesday. Polls close at 7 p.m. ET.

“We walked in thinking we’d at least go over 1 million,” Sterling said. “We’re guaranteed to go over 1.1 million, probably approaching 1.2 million.”

Dec 06, 4:25 PM EST

Georgians discuss their votes for and against Walker on Election Day

ABC News on Tuesday spoke to Kirk Watkins, a voter in Buckhead, an upscale neighborhood in Atlanta where Republican Herschel Walker underperformed Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in November. Watkins said he split his ticket during the general election to cast his ballot for Kemp but also for Warnock instead of Walker.

“He’s a joke,” Watkins said of why he didn’t support Walker. “Well, he’s yet to make a statement that makes any sense. He has no policies and he’s hand-selected by Trump for no particular reason. Just because.”

Kemp earned his support because he “did the right thing” by standing up to Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election, Watkins said.

Other Republican voters said on Election Day they were rallying behind Walker but weren’t too confident he can seal the deal. Some worried a rainy, cold day could hurt GOP turnout.

Voter Danny Alea in Marietta, part of Cobb County in metro Atlanta where Walker also underperformed Kemp, said he’s voting for Walker only because he is the only option against Warnock.

“Well, he’s the only Republican choice left standing and there’s just no way I can vote for Warnock,” Alea said. He called his vote for Walker an “easy choice” and insisted the country is going “backwards” under Democrats.

-ABC News’ Rachel Scott

Dec 06, 4:06 PM EST

Georgia official predicts Election Day turnout to exceed 1 million

Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer for the Georgia secretary of state’s office, predicted on social media that Election Day turnout will “exceed 1 million.”

That would be on top of the nearly 1.9 million people who’ve already voted early or cast an absentee ballot. Georgia shattered records for early voting turnout in the runoff between Warnock and Walker.

As of Tuesday morning, Sterling wrote on Twitter that 250,000 people had already gone to the polls to vote that day. Polls close at 7 p.m. ET.

Dec 06, 4:05 PM EST

Warnock: ‘We’re leaving it all on the field’

At an Election Day canvass launch in the metro Atlanta suburb Norcross, Sen. Warnock told supporters not to get deterred by the light rain and to show up big at the polls.

“We’re not leaving anything to chance which is why we’re standing out here getting sprinkled and baptized. We’re leaving it all on the field. But I got a feeling that the people of Georgia are gonna get this right and we’re gonna get this done one more time,” Warnock said to cheers.

Still, he told supporters not to “rest on our laurels,” arguing there was still a pathway to victory for Walker.

“More of our voters tend to vote during the early period. And more of [Walker’s] voters tend to vote on Election Day. So if you haven’t voted, by all means vote,” Warnock said. “And if you’ve already voted, your job still isn’t done until everybody in your circle [votes].”

Warnock said he wasn’t thinking about the Senate majority heading into election night.

“I know folks are doing all the other calculations and that’s fine. But this really is about who’s going to represent Georgia,” he said.

Asked about his reaction to Walker’s comments that he will “put my character up against Raphael Warnock any day,” Warnock told ABC News, “My opponent says many things. You can’t believe any of it.”

Dec 06, 2:30 PM EST

Top official says Election Day ‘running smoothly,’ turnout ‘steady’

A top election official in Georgia’s secretary of state’s office, Gabriel Sterling, said Tuesday on social media that Election Day voting was “running smoothly” and that, as of around noon local time, the average wait to vote statewide was down to one minute.

Sterling, the deputy interim secretary of state, wrote on Twitter that his office estimated more than 250,000 Georgians had cast their ballots that morning, calling the turnout “steady.”

On Friday alone, the last day of early voting for the Senate runoff, 352,953 people cast ballots, according to state elections data — bringing the total number of early votes, either in person or absentee, to more than 1.8 million — shattering early in-person voting records for the state.

Republicans are hoping for a high Election Day turnout as data indicates that more Democrats got out the vote early.

-ABC News’ Libby Cathey

Dec 06, 12:31 PM EST

Walker dodges Warnock’s attacks on his character

ABC News Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott asked Herschel Walker on Election Day about his rival questioning his character and competence — and if he was confident that he could flip Sen. Raphael Warnock’s seat.

“I’m not going to answer that,” Walker said, repeating a version anytime he was presented with his opponent’s name. “We’re going out to win this election. So this election, I’m telling people to get out to vote.”

“Hershel Walker is going to be your senator, and we’re going to get things changed,” Walker added.

When pressed further, Walker said, “The reason I’m not going to address that is because it doesn’t need to be addressed … Right now, I’ll put my character against Raphael Warnock any day. Right now, I’ve done a lot of things.”

Walker’s strategy in the final stretch has been to link Warnock to President Joe Biden, labeling him a “rubber stamp” for Biden’s agenda, a characterization Warnock has rejected.

“I am the 18th most bipartisan senator in the Senate. Period,” Warnock told Scott on Monday. “Now I know that’s an inconvenient fact for Mr. Walker. We also know that he’s allergic to facts, even the facts about his own life.”

-ABC News’ Libby Cathey

Dec 06, 12:17 PM EST

Who is Raphael Warnock?

Warnock is running in his fourth election in under two years as he fights for a full six-year term representing the battleground state.

Warnock is currently at the helm of as Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, which was famously led by Martin Luther King Jr. He has campaigned on a personal history steeped in religion and social justice.

He has also touted his current work during his short time in Congress, including some bipartisan priorities.

“I’m not a senator who used to be a pastor. You might as well know that you sent a pastor to the Senate,” Warnock told canvassers in October.

In 2020, Warnock was accused by then-wife Ouleye of running over her foot amid their divorce proceedings.

Neither police nor medical professionals were able to find evidence to show that she was injured, and Warnock was not charged with any crimes. He told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution of the claim: “It didn’t happen.”

Dec 06, 12:16 PM EST

Who is Herschel Walker?

Walker hopes to do what former Sen. Kelly Loeffler could not and defeat Warnock in a runoff election in Georgia.

Walker is a football legend in the state known for scoring touchdowns in the University of Georgia’s 1980 championship season.

Now a businessman, he entered the Senate primary in August 2021 at the urging of former President Donald Trump, a longtime friend, whose swift support largely cleared the field.

“I’m here to win the seat for the Georgia people because the Georgia people need a winner,” he said in October.

Both the November election and the runoff have seen Walker deny a series of allegations from women, including that he paid for their abortions, which he has said is not true. He is running as a staunchly anti-abortion candidate.

During the campaign, Walker’s past also received new scrutiny, such as resurfaced reports about violence in his first marriage — which he didn’t contest — amid what he said was a struggle with dissociative identity disorder.

Dec 06, 12:16 PM EST

Election Day is here for midterm’s final battle

In Georgia, the stage is set for the final Senate battle of the midterm election as voters head back to the polls on Tuesday for the runoff election between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.

In November’s general election, Warnock finished less than 1% ahead of Walker, falling just short of the 50% threshold required by state law, triggering a four-week runoff election that included at least five days of mandatory early voting last week.

Georgia is no stranger to runoff elections and this is the third time voters cast ballots in a Senate runoff election in less than two years. But the dynamics have shifted since the 2020 campaign that got Warnock elected. The state legislature passed a sweeping voting law last year that, among other changes, shortened the runoff period from nine weeks to four, causing an all-out sprint to the finish line for both candidates.

On Monday, Walker and Warnock made their closing pitches to voters in multiple campaign stops on the eve of Election Day.

