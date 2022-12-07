Wednesday, December 7, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentH.E.R. on playing Belle in 'Beauty and the Beast' special: 'I never...
NewsEntertainment

H.E.R. on playing Belle in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ special: ‘I never thought I could be a Disney princess’

staff
By staff
0
9
ABC/Christopher Willard

H.E.R. says it’s a “dream come true” to play Belle in the upcoming live-action special Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.

The award-winning singer, who is the first Black and Filipina woman to play Belle on screen, discussed how excited she was to take on the role and celebrate the “iconic” film.

“I never thought I could be a Disney princess,” she said Wednesday on Good Morning America. “Of course every little girl wants to be a Disney princess, but I’ve never seen one that looks like me — so I get to be that to little girls now.”

“And that’s such a huge deal on top of being a producer on Beauty and the Beast, which is crazy,” she continued. “I got to do a lot of the new arrangements and work with Alan Menken, the original arranger and producer. It’s been an amazing experience just learning so much about myself and it’s been a lot of fun, honestly.”

She added, “Being a Disney princess is fun!”

H.E.R. admits she was shocked she got the role.

“Immediately I was like, ‘I get to wear the yellow dress!'” she said. “I have to wear the yellow dress — that’s going to be the moment … but I was so excited. I got to unlock a new thing within myself and that’s why I say the timing is so great.”

“My inner Disney princess, which I think is this fearless and joyful and just strong and kind of brave thing within myself, I’m finding,” she added. “It’s been a crazy, wonderful experience.”

H.E.R. joins a star-studded cast including Shania TwainJosh GrobanMartin ShortJoshua HenryDavid Alan Grier and Rita Moreno for the television event, which will air on ABC December 15 and on Disney+ the next day.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
‘Exuberant’ Chuck Schumer on what a 51-seat majority means for Democrats
Next article
Kirstie Alley’s death at 71 puts spotlight on colon cancer: What women need to know
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE