Power in NC should be restored today

WHEE Radio News Datebook: Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

Power is expected to be restored by tonight/Wednesday night in Moore County, North Carolina. Safety now top of mind with cooler temperatures. Officials say one person has now died in a home with no power. If linked to the outage, that could lead to murder charges against any possible suspect or suspects. ABC’s Lionel Moise (mow-eez) is tracking down additional information…

For the December session, a Patrick County grand jury handed down 32 indictments against 24 people on Monday; seven of them were drug-related.

The loss of actress Kirstie Alley .. reverberating throughout Hollywood .. after learning she died from colon cancer. Her death .. now a reminder .. early detection saves lives – and that can only happen with routine colonoscopies. Here’s ABC’s Matt Gutman:

A stationary front extends from the Southern Appalachians to the Southern Plains. This front will be the focus for areas of rain through the week. It will not rain the entire time, but showers are likely during the week with the heavier rainfall occurring west of the Blue Ridge. Total amounts through Friday are expected to range from about a third to a half inch in Danville, Virginia, to as much as two inches in Bluefield, West Virginia. Areas generally west of Interstate 77 should expect 1 to 2 inches of rain during the week.

On Capitol Hill, the government shutdown clock is ticking once again with both parties scrambling to approve several must-pass spending bills. ABCs Andy Field has the latest from Washington.

High School basketball: High Point Christian Academy beat Carlisle Tuesday night 56-41. The Bulldogs (2-0) play the Wildcats tonight at Dan River at 7 p.m. and Magna Vista (1-2) travels to Franklin County tonight at 7 p.m. Patrick County (2-1) plays at Martinsville (2-0) on Friday at 7 p.m. and Carlisle (1-3) plays on Monday at home against Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy at 6 p.m.

In college basketball: The Cavs beat JMU Tuesday night 55-50. Dayton is at Virginia Tech (8-1) tonight at 8 p.m. Georgia Tech plays at UNC (5-4) on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. and #3 UVA (8-0) hosts the #1 team in the country, Houston, on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m.

Magna Vista High School Christmas Open House 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Drive-thru community meal from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church. Call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 p.m. to reserve your meal.