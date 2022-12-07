Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Carlisle falls, Bulldogs and Warriors play tonight

High School basketball

High Point Christian Academy beat Carlisle Tuesday night 56-41. The Bulldogs (2-0) play the Wildcats tonight at Dan River at 7 p.m. and Magna Vista (1-2) travels to Franklin County tonight at 7 p.m. Patrick County (2-1) plays at Martinsville (2-0) on Friday at 7 p.m. and Carlisle (1-3) plays on Monday at home against Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy at 6 p.m.

College basketball

The Cavs beat JMU Tuesday night 55-50. Dayton is at Virginia Tech (8-1) tonight at 8 p.m. Georgia Tech plays at UNC (5-4) on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. and #3 UVA (8-0) hosts the #1 team in the country, Houston, on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954.

