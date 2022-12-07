Showers likely, cloudy and 60 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

A stationary front extends from the Southern Appalachians to the Southern Plains. This front will be the focus for areas of rain through the week. It will not rain the entire time, but showers are likely during the week with the heavier rainfall occurring west of the Blue Ridge. Total amounts through Friday are expected to range from about a third to a half inch in Danville, Virginia, to as much as two inches in Bluefield, West Virginia. Areas generally west of Interstate 77 should expect 1 to 2 inches of rain during the week.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: