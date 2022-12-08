Thursday, December 8, 2022
HomeNewsNational'Boy in the box': Victim finally ID'd in Philadelphia's oldest homicide case
NewsNational

‘Boy in the box’: Victim finally ID’d in Philadelphia’s oldest homicide case

staff
By staff
0
8
kali9/Getty Images

(PHILADELPHIA) — A little boy killed more than 60 years ago has finally been identified thanks to police work and DNA analysis, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

On Feb. 25, 1957, a young boy was found dead in a box in northeast Philadelphia.

The case, known as “the boy in the box,” is Philadelphia’s oldest unsolved homicide.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw will be joined by officials including Philadelphia County Medical Examiner Dr. Constance DiAngelo and Dr. Colleen Fitzpatrick of Identifinders International to announce the boy’s identity at an 11 a.m. news conference Thursday.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Scoreboard roundup — 12/7/22
Next article
House poised to pass bill protecting same-sex, interracial marriage
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE