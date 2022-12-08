‘Boy in the box’: Victim finally ID’d in Philadelphia’s oldest homicide case

kali9/Getty Images

(PHILADELPHIA) — A little boy killed more than 60 years ago has finally been identified thanks to police work and DNA analysis, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

On Feb. 25, 1957, a young boy was found dead in a box in northeast Philadelphia.

The case, known as “the boy in the box,” is Philadelphia’s oldest unsolved homicide.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw will be joined by officials including Philadelphia County Medical Examiner Dr. Constance DiAngelo and Dr. Colleen Fitzpatrick of Identifinders International to announce the boy’s identity at an 11 a.m. news conference Thursday.

