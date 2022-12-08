Jackie Chan says ‘Rush Hour 4’ might happen after all

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Martial artist and action movie icon Jackie Chan has confirmed it: Rush Hour 4 is a go.

According to Variety, Chan confirmed to fans at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday that he is discussing the project “right now” with interested parties — and would be meeting with a potential director Thursday evening.

The fourth film in the hit franchise that saw Hong Kong lawman Chan starring opposite a motormouthed L.A.P.D. detective played by Chris Tucker has had its share of false starts since 2007’s Rush Hour 3.

Not insignificantly, one of those was caused by sexual assault allegations against director Brett Ratner, who called the shots on the 1998 original and its 2001 follow-up. He was accused by several actresses in 2017 — at the height of the #MeToo movement — of sexual harassment and assault.

The accusations, which Ratner denied, derailed his production deal with Warner Bros. at that time.

