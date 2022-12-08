Thursday, December 8, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentJackie Chan says 'Rush Hour 4' might happen after all
NewsEntertainment

Jackie Chan says ‘Rush Hour 4’ might happen after all

staff
By staff
0
8
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Martial artist and action movie icon Jackie Chan has confirmed it: Rush Hour 4 is a go.

According to Variety, Chan confirmed to fans at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday that he is discussing the project “right now” with interested parties — and would be meeting with a potential director Thursday evening.

The fourth film in the hit franchise that saw Hong Kong lawman Chan starring opposite a motormouthed L.A.P.D. detective played by Chris Tucker has had its share of false starts since 2007’s Rush Hour 3.

Not insignificantly, one of those was caused by sexual assault allegations against director Brett Ratner, who called the shots on the 1998 original and its 2001 follow-up. He was accused by several actresses in 2017 — at the height of the #MeToo movement — of sexual harassment and assault.

The accusations, which Ratner denied, derailed his production deal with Warner Bros. at that time.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
James Gunn on DC heroes’ cinematic fates: “We know we are not going to make every person happy”
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE