Mexican authorities search for ‘Ted Bundy’-like killer after 3 women found dead in Tijuana

(TIJUANA, Mexico) — Authorities in Mexico are searching for a suspect responsible for the recent deaths of three women who worked in bars and strip clubs in Tijuana, a Mexican state attorney general said Thursday.

Baja California Attorney General Ricardo Iván Carpio Sánchez said the women were found dead in hotel rooms last month.

Investigators have a good idea who the suspect is, the attorney general said, describing him as an American who lives north of the border.

Authorities have yet to name the suspect.

The FBI and other U.S. law enforcement agencies have reportedly been notified and are assisting with the search, Carpio Sánchez said.

The FBI did not return ABC News’ request for comment on the agency’s involvement in this investigation.

Mexican authorities compared the killings to the murders committed by notorious U.S. serial killer Ted Bundy.

“This subject has criminal tendencies associated with violent and psychopathic behavior,” Carpio Sánchez said during a recent meeting with reporters in Tijuana. “His profile is very similar to someone who became very well-known decades ago: Ted Bundy.”

Bundy was one of the nation’s most prolific serial killers, having confessed to murdering 30 women across the U.S. between 1973 and 1978. He was executed in 1989.

