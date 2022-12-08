Pete Davidson makes … something Instagram official with Eli Manning

ABC – Good Morning America

Pete Davidson, arguably Hollywood’s biggest scorer, has coupled up with another superstar. But this time it’s a two-time Super Bowl champion.

Davidson and Eli Manning just launched a joint Instagram account, an occasion marked — as Pete often does with new relationships — with a tattoo. The small New York Giants helmet was inked just to the right of Davidson’s belly button, and both dudes happily showed it off for the social media service.

“Hello, Instagram. I have decided to come back, but only with a GOAT,” Pete says in a video, before panning to Eli. “What’s up! Your bed is so comfortable,” Manning replies.

“Aw, thanks, man. We’ve been having a good time on my bed,” Pete replies.

Another video sees Davidson and Manning answering whether they prefer the big spoon or the little spoon, which Manning misunderstands as a soup-related question. “I’d say big spoon … because I like to eat a lot of food,” the athlete responds, cracking Pete up. He clarifies, “No, like with your girl, when you snuggle,” before covering his face laughing, exclaiming, “You’re adorable, that’s hilarious. That’s so cute. You’re such a nice guy.”

The reason behind the team-up is anyone’s guess, though the account, pete_eli10, notes neither had an Instagram account, so they started one together.

