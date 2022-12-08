‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is the Best Film of the year, according to National Board of Review

Paramount Pictures

As if being the highest grossing movie of the year — and Tom Cruise‘s career — wasn’t enough, Top Gun: Maverick is aces with the National Board of Review.

The New York City-based collection of film professionals, academics and movie enthusiasts this year have named Maverick its Best Film.

Founded in 1909, the organization’s picks have in many cases turned into Oscar nominees, and its choices for the Best Actor and Actress this year will likely be no different: Colin Farrell for the drama The Banshees of Inisherin and Michelle Yeoh for the lauded, low-budget multiverse adventure Everything Everywhere All at Once.

In the Best Supporting Actor and Actress categories, the board chose Farrell’s pal and former In Bruges co-star Brendan Gleeson for Inisherin and Janelle Monáe for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Previous Oscar winner Steven Spielberg was tapped by the board as Best Director for his autobiographical film The Fabelmans, while Danielle Deadwyler‘s moving performance in Till earned her one of the National Board’s two Breakthrough Performance honors.

Other winners included the Robert Downey Jr.-starring film about his late filmmaker father, Sr., which earned the organization’s Best Documentary honor. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On snagged the Best Animated Feature honor.

The full list of winners can be found on the National Board of Review’s website.

