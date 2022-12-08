Thursday, December 8, 2022
Will Smith giving followers free Apple TV+ to watch 'Emancipation'

L-R – Fuqua and Smith on set/Apple TV+

On his Instagram Thursday, Will Smith let his followers know he’s hooking them up with a free Apple TV+ subscription, just so they can catch up with his new Antoine Fuqua-directed drama, Emancipation.

“I went to Apple and I said, ‘Yo, my people need to have Apple TV so they can watch the film,'” Will said, adding the company granted two months of access to the streaming service for free.

And if you happen to already have the streaming service, Smith says, “Well, your aunt doesn’t.” So he suggests tagging three people who don’t have access: “And if you got tagged, tag three more people who you think need it.”

You can also go to apple.co/willgift to redeem the offer, the star explains, or follow the link in his Insta bio.

Emancipation hits Apple TV+ on Friday.

Recent Comments

