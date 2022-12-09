Friday, December 9, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentAl Roker home from hospital following second blood clot scare
NewsEntertainment

Al Roker home from hospital following second blood clot scare

staff
By staff
0
13
NBC/Helen Healey

Al Roker is now recovering at home following his second hospitalization for blood clots in recent months.

The beloved weatherman and Today personality was feted by his co-hosts Friday morning, who gave viewers an update on his condition.

Hoda Kotb said, “We’ve been waiting to say this. We have some great, great news about Al to share on this Friday morning, which is Al is officially home from the hospital.”

Carson Daly joked that he updated Roker about the state of his now-unused office: “I wrote him a text. I said, ‘Al, you gotta come back because this is turning into Hoda’s, like, third closet.”

They pointed fans to a smiling Instagram post from Roker, which he captioned, “Home! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers.”

Roker was hospitalized in November when a blood clot in his legs traveled to his lung, forcing him to miss NBC’s coverage of the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in nearly three decades.

Weeks later, he was hospitalized again, forcing him to miss the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, a tradition he’d been a part of since 1985.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
What Kyrsten Sinema’s party switch means for Senate Democrats
Next article
Jill Biden, Fauci urge seniors to get COVID booster before holidays: ‘Don’t wait’
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE