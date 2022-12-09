Al Roker home from hospital following second blood clot scare

NBC/Helen Healey

Al Roker is now recovering at home following his second hospitalization for blood clots in recent months.

The beloved weatherman and Today personality was feted by his co-hosts Friday morning, who gave viewers an update on his condition.

Hoda Kotb said, “We’ve been waiting to say this. We have some great, great news about Al to share on this Friday morning, which is Al is officially home from the hospital.”

Carson Daly joked that he updated Roker about the state of his now-unused office: “I wrote him a text. I said, ‘Al, you gotta come back because this is turning into Hoda’s, like, third closet.”

They pointed fans to a smiling Instagram post from Roker, which he captioned, “Home! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers.”

Roker was hospitalized in November when a blood clot in his legs traveled to his lung, forcing him to miss NBC’s coverage of the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in nearly three decades.

Weeks later, he was hospitalized again, forcing him to miss the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, a tradition he’d been a part of since 1985.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.