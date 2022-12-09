“Royal Blue” gala is tonight

Friday, Dec. 9

Magna Vista High School Christmas Open House 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A night with Santa from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

Great Futures “Royal Blue” Gala at 6 p.m. at Chatmoss Country Club, $40. This is a fundraiser event for the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge.

Music night at 6:15 p.m. at the Spencer Penn Centre. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Pancake breakfast at toy/coat drive, 9 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 1043 E. Church Street in Martinsville.

Story time with Santa at 10 a.m. at the Spencer-Penn Center.

Yoga in the galleries at 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts.

Pictures with Santa from noon to 4 p.m. at the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA.

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Sammy Shelor’s Banjorama, 5 p.m., 420 Woodland Drive, Stuart with Lonesome River Band and more.

Festival of lights from 6-8 p.m. at DeHart Park, $10 per car.

Monday, Dec. 12

Martinsville School Board meets at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Patrick County Board of Supervisors meet at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Spruce Street from Prospect Hill Drive to Parkview Avenue will be repaved through Friday and the roads will be closed to traffic. Call 276-403-5154 if you need more information.

Henry County Board of Supervisors meet in the Summerlin Meeting Room at 3 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will host “Christmas Music at the Historic Courthouse” at 3 p.m. at the Historic Henry County Courthouse, 1 East Main Street in uptown Martinsville.

Friday, Jan. 27

Exhibit Opening Reception, 5:30 p.m. Piedmont Arts. Join Piedmont Arts for an opening reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits, The World Beside the Rails and Works by Rocky Wall. Free and open to the public.