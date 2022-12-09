Friday, December 9, 2022
“It’s wild!”: Joshua Bassett talks starring in ‘Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again’

Courtesy Disney+

Joshua Bassett says it’s “wild” he’s bringing the world of Night at the Museum to kids who are as young as he was when he first saw the movies in theaters.

Night at the Museum, starring Ben Stiller, premiered December 17, 2006.

Bassett plays Nick Daley, who succeeds his dad, former protagonist Larry Daley, as the night security guard in Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again. “It’s just cool to continue the story in a different way, but it still pays tribute to the original,” he told ABC Audio.

Bassett also teased, “The stakes are incredibly high for an animated film,” but said he believes the audience will enjoy the ride.

The 21-year-old also hopes the film will “inspire … kids to be courageous” because of the lessons his character learns. “[Nick] doesn’t know what he’s doing. He doesn’t have much guidance. He’s kind of thrown into this without any help. And he has to overcome his fears and step up and become the hero, even though he’s just a regular 18-year-old kid,” he expressed.

That’s how Bassett felt when he was cast in this movie. “I had never done voiceover and there was a part of me that was honestly scared,” he confessed. He said he’s thankful for the experience because it taught him the value of “[giving] your all and [hoping] for the best.”   

So, will we see him doing more voiceover work in the future? “I am definitely going to,” he said. “I really do believe I had the most fun on this project (that) I’ve ever had acting.” He said he loved how much creative freedom voice acting allows.

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again is streaming on Disney+.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

