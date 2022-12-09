Friday, December 9, 2022
HomeDailiesChance of showers, cloudy and 47 today
DailiesNewsLocal

Chance of showers, cloudy and 47 today

staff
By staff
0
20274
Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

A stationary front to our south will continue to be the focus for clouds and the potential for rain. A weak wave of low pressure rippling across the boundary will keep rain in the forecast through the overnight hours. Another wave of low pressure will ripple east along the front on Friday. Saturday looks mainly dry with additional rainfall Sunday. Temperatures are expected to remain above freezing through the weekend.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
Previous article
Scoreboard roundup — 12/8/22
Next article
Why the jobs boom could worsen inflation and help trigger a recession
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE