Bulldogs beat Cougars, Bengals beat Warriors

High School basketball

Bassett beat Magna Vista 84-63 and Martinsville beat Patrick County 59-51. Carlisle (1-3) plays on Monday at home against Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy at 6 p.m. Martinsville (4-0) plays at Mecklenburg County, Halifax County is at Patrick County (3-2) and Bassett (1-2) is at Tunstall on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Franklin County is at Magna Vista (1-4) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

College basketball

Georgia Tech plays at UNC (5-4) today at 3:15 p.m. and Oklahoma State is at Virginia Tech (9-1) on Sunday at 2 p.m. #3 UVA (8-0) hosts the #1 team in the country, Houston, on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m.