Patrick County GOP website under scrutiny

The Republican Party of Virginia has released a statement after “racist imagery” appeared on the Patrick Co. GOP website.

In the emailed statement, the Republican Party of Virginia says they were “horrified to see the racist and disgusting image.”

They say this image does not represent the Republican Party of Virginia or their values, and that they “unequivocally condemn the KKK, all white supremacist groups and all forms of racism and bigotry.”

They are conducting a thorough internal investigation to find out how this image appeared on the website.

Del. Marie March of Floyd, who is running against Patrick County’s Del. Wren Williams reportedly texted the Roanoke Times notifying them of the discovery.