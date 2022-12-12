Monday, December 12, 2022
HomeNewsNationalFlights canceled across US as winter storms hit: Latest weather forecast
NewsNational

Flights canceled across US as winter storms hit: Latest weather forecast

staff
By staff
0
3
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — At least 137 flights were canceled across the country on Monday as winter storms wreaked havoc on roadways.

Up to 6 inches of snow hit near Hartford, Connecticut, and Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Up to 9 inches of snow slammed western Massachusetts and upstate New York.

In the west, a weekend storm dropped up to 5 feet of snow in California’s Sierra Nevada mountain range.

That West Coast storm is now moving east and is forecast to bring blizzard conditions from Montana to Colorado.

The Heartland will first get hit with freezing rain and strong winds Monday night from Nebraska to South Dakota. That’ll transition to snow early Tuesday.

Snowfall totals in the Northern Plains could reach 1 to 2 feet this week.

The region should also brace for 55 mph winds and extreme cold. In parts of western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming, brutal wind chills as low as 20 degrees below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, Texas to Nebraska should prepare for damaging winds, tornadoes and hail beginning Monday night.

On Tuesday, storms will hit the south from Texas to Oklahoma to Mississippi.

On Wednesday, the storm will be centered over the Gulf states, from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle. By Thursday, Georgia and the Florida Peninsula could see strong storms.

Also on Thursday, the storm will push into the Northeast, bringing snow to Pennsylvania, upstate New York and New England. More than six inches of snow is possible Thursday and Friday.

ABC News’ Kenton Gewecke and Sam Sweeney contributed to this report.

 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
James Cameron will miss ‘Avatar’ sequel premiere after positive COVID test
Next article
Kathy Griffin says she’s “disappointed” learning about how Harry met Meghan
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE