Scoreboard roundup — 12/11/22

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
New Orleans 129, Phoenix 124 (OT)
LA Lakers 124, Detroit 117
New York 112, Sacramento 99
Philadelphia 131, Charlotte 113
Orlando 111, Toronto 99
Houston 97, Milwaukee 92
Atlanta 123, Chicago 122 (OT)
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Colorado 3, St. Louis 2 (OT)
Seattle 5, Florida 2
Columbus 6, Los Angeles 5 (OT)
Washington 5, Winnipeg 2
Arizona 5, Philadelphia 4 (OT)
Boston 3, Vegas 1
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Baltimore 16, Pittsburgh 14
Buffalo 20, NY Jets 12
Cincinnati 23, Cleveland 10
Dallas 27, Houston 23
Detroit 34, Minnesota 23
Jacksonville 36, Tennessee 22
Philadelphia 48, NY Giants 22
Kansas City 34, Denver 28
Carolina 30, Seattle 24
San Francisco 35, Tampa Bay 7
LA Chargers 23, Miami 17
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tennessee 56, Maryland 53
Iowa St. 77, McNeese St. 40
Mississippi St. 69, Minnesota 51
