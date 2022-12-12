Monday, December 12, 2022
HomeSportsScoreboard roundup -- 12/11/22
Sports

Scoreboard roundup — 12/11/22

staff
By staff
0
8
iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
New Orleans 129, Phoenix 124 (OT)
LA Lakers 124, Detroit 117
New York 112, Sacramento 99
Philadelphia 131, Charlotte 113
Orlando 111, Toronto 99
Houston 97, Milwaukee 92
Atlanta 123, Chicago 122 (OT)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Colorado 3, St. Louis 2 (OT)
Seattle 5, Florida 2
Columbus 6, Los Angeles 5 (OT)
Washington 5, Winnipeg 2
Arizona 5, Philadelphia 4 (OT)
Boston 3, Vegas 1

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Baltimore 16, Pittsburgh 14
Buffalo 20, NY Jets 12
Cincinnati 23, Cleveland 10
Dallas 27, Houston 23
Detroit 34, Minnesota 23
Jacksonville 36, Tennessee 22
Philadelphia 48, NY Giants 22
Kansas City 34, Denver 28
Carolina 30, Seattle 24
San Francisco 35, Tampa Bay 7
LA Chargers 23, Miami 17

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tennessee 56, Maryland 53
Iowa St. 77, McNeese St. 40
Mississippi St. 69, Minnesota 51

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’ is a story about fathers, sons…and fascism
Next article
Keystone Pipeline oil spill investigators search for cause of Kansas rupture
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE