Monday, December 12, 2022
The most popular Christmas movies, ranked by state

Netflix/Scott Everett White

One of the most popular things to do this time of year is gather with friends and family and binge holiday movies — and with that in mind, the educational research company Scholaroo wanted to see which movies were each state’s favorites. 

While mainstays like Jon Favreau‘s 2004 classic Elf and Jim Carrey‘s How The Grinch Stole Christmas made the list, as one might expect, there were some surprises. 

For one thing, no state picked Die Hard

For another, Lindsay Lohan‘s new Netflix movie, Falling for Christmas, was ranked as the favorite holiday movie in eight states, including California, Florida and Colorado.

The Grinch — the 2018 animated one, not the original animated version — was the most popular title overall, named the favorite film in 23 states, including Alabama, Montana and Texas.

Home Alone was the champ in 18 states, including New York, Nevada and Massachusetts.

And while they weren’t the #1 movie, other movies ranked in the top five.

The Nightmare Before Christmas ranked fifth in Arkansas and Florida, 4th in Colorado and had its highest ranking in Hawaii at #3.

Elf was a top-five finisher in many states, including #4 ranks in Connecticut, Iowa, New Hampshire and New Jersey, to name a few, and ranked third in South Dakota.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

