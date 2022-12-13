Billie Lourd’s dad lets slip that he’s a grandfather again

Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Image

Bryan Lourd, the super-agent father of Billie Lourd, his daughter with the late Carrie Fisher, has let slip that Billie and her husband, Austen Rydell, have welcomed their second child.

The pair also has a 2-year-old son named Kingston.

Bryan revealed on Tuesday during Variety Dealmakers Keynote Conversation, “I’m sorry. My daughter had a baby last night. I left the hospital at 1:30 and I got there this morning at 6, so I’m a little tired, but happy. Everything’s great. If I wander it’s because the adrenaline is still flowing.”

American Horror Story vet Billie and her What Is Missing actor/producer hubby were married in 2022.

So far, they have been mum on social media about their new bundle of joy, who the actress revealed was on its way with a baby bump Instagram photo back in September.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

