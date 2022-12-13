Former Rockingham County jailer charged

(Courtesy RCSO)

A report due out on inflation today (Tuesday) could show that some prices are beginning to come down. ABC’s Elizabeth Schulze explains. TAG: Gas prices are said to be leading the price dips. The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gas is lower than it was at this time a year ago.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has charged Paul Jerald Jefferies, 34, of Eden, N.C. with Bringing Contraband into a Detention Facility (Misdemeanor). Jefferies was hired approximately three months ago as a Detention Officer at the Rockingham County Detention Center and was working in that capacity when the offense took place. The Contraband in question was vape smoking devices. Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) to investigate the allegations once brought to his attention. Jefferies is no longer employed by the Rockingham County Detention Facility.

The last of the city-owned monuments to the Confederacy has been removed from its pedestal on the north side of Richmond, Virginia. ABC s Jim Ryan says that doesn’t quell the entire controversy:

High pressure from southeast Canada the eastern United States will provide dry weather today and tonight. A large low pressure system will move across the central United States on Wednesday then across the east on Thursday producing rain and freezing rain for the Mid Atlantic region. Much colder air comes in behind this system for Friday into the weekend leading to snow showers will continue in the mountains and increasing winds.

Calls for mask wearing coming back to some major US cities .. as we see a spike in COVID cases. ABC’s Stephanie Ramos tells us why the return of the mask .. is considered necessary: