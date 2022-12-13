Repaving begins today

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Spruce Street from Prospect Hill Drive to Parkview Avenue will be repaved through Friday and the roads will be closed to traffic. Call 276-403-5154 if you need more information.

Henry County Board of Supervisors meet in the Summerlin Meeting Room at 3 p.m.

Martinsville City Council meets at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Blue Ridge Regional Library Board of Directors meets at noon at the Collinsville Branch Library.

Thursday, Dec. 15

Solar farm information meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Axton Life Saving Crew building in Axton.

Friday, Dec. 16

Emergency benefits for Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will continue through December, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services. Officials say the increased benefits will be loaded onto EBT cards on Friday, Dec. 16.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Free community breakfasts from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Ridgeway United Methodist Church and at First Presbyterian Church.

Sunday, Dec. 18

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will host “Christmas Music at the Historic Courthouse” at 3 p.m. at the Historic Henry County Courthouse, 1 East Main Street in uptown Martinsville.

Monday, Dec. 19

Feeding Southwest Virginia Mobile Marketplace, 11 a.m. to noon at the Martinsville YMCA.

Friday, Jan. 27

Exhibit Opening Reception, 5:30 p.m. Piedmont Arts. Join Piedmont Arts for an opening reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits, The World Beside the Rails and Works by Rocky Wall. Free and open to the public.