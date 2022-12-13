Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Kate Hudson doesn’t know if she’s done having kids yet

Is there a fourth baby in Kate Hudson‘s future? Even she can’t say for sure.

Hudson, 43, tells Byrdie in a story published on Monday that she’s “been having children [her] entire adult life” and hasn’t ruled out shooting for a fifth.

“I’ve got my 4-year-old, and I’ve got a kid in college,” notes Hudson, referring to her daughter Rani and 18-year-old son Ryder.

“I don’t even know if I’m done yet,” the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress, who is also the mother of 11-year-old son Bingham, tells the beauty and wellness outlet. “You know, I don’t have that answer yet.”

Hudson says she’s always evolving and recalibrating, asking herself, “Where am I at? And do I feel good? And do I feel healthy? And how are my kids? How’s my relationship?…Where do I need to spend some time refocusing?”

Hudson and musician Danny Fujikawa welcomed Rami in 2018 and announced their engagement this past September.

The Almost Famous star shares Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, the frontman for The Black Crowes, and Bingham with ex Matt Bellamy, the frontman for Muse.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

