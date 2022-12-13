Tuesday, December 13, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainment'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' drops 1st trailer
NewsEntertainment

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ drops 1st trailer

staff
By staff
0
10
©2022 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The first look at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is finally here.

The film, a sequel to 2018’s smash hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, will see Miles Morales/Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) on another web-slinging adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld) and a team of other Spider-people, including another returning hero, Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson).

By the looks of the trailer, however, there are a whole lot of other wall crawlers in a different dimension who aren’t exactly out to be friendly neighbors to Spider-Man.

“We are supposed to be the good guys!” Gwen exclaims at one point. “We ARE,” Miles growls in response, as he is shown getting slammed to the ground by Spider-Man 2099, a future version of the hero who is voiced by Oscar Isaac in the film — a payoff from a post-credits tease from the Oscar-winning original.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premieres in theaters June 2, 2023.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
People may not always get helpful weight loss advice from their doctors, study finds
Next article
Coast Guard searching for missing sailors headed to Florida
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE