Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Sunny and 46 today

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure from southeast Canada the eastern United States will provide dry weather today and tonight. A large low pressure system will move across the central United States on Wednesday then across the east on Thursday producing rain and freezing rain for the Mid Atlantic region. Much colder air comes in behind this system for Friday into the weekend leading to snow showers will continue in the mountains and increasing winds.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
