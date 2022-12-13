‘Wednesday’ surpasses ‘Dahmer’, passes one billion hours viewed on Netflix

Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Netflix/Matthias Clamer

Netflix’s Addams Family series Wednesday has gone where only two other series on the streaming service have gone before.

The show, which stars Jenna Ortega as the braided braniac, has surpassed one billion hours viewed on Netflix within a month, a feat accomplished only by Squid Game and the fourth season of Stranger Things.

The most recent Netflix-provided numbers show Wednesday surpassing its hit Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, making the young-adult-leaning series the second-biggest English language series ever for Netflix, which estimates the mysterious adventures of Wednesday and her Nevermore Academy friends and frenemies have been seen in 150 million households worldwide.

Netflix also announced this week that Harry and Meghan, about the so-called runaway royals, has become the streaming service’s biggest documentary debut ever, with more than 81 million hours viewed in its first week.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

