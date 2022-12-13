Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith buy out theater to try to save Broadway play ‘Ain’t No Mo”

ABC

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have stepped up in order to try to save a beleaguered Broadway play from closing.

The Hollywood Reporter notes the couple has purchased an entire performance of playwright Jordan E. Cooper‘s show Ain’t No Mo’, which received critical acclaim, but is facing an early close on December 18 — just two weeks after it opened.

According to Playbill, the Lee Daniels-produced “high octane comedy” at the Belasco Theatre asks the question, “What if the U.S. government offered Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?”

staff
staff
