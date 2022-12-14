Wednesday, December 14, 2022
American Suedi Murekezi freed from Russian-controlled territory by Ukrainian military intelligence

omersukrugoksu/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — American Suedi Murekezi has just been freed from Russian-controlled territory by a team from Ukraine’s military intelligence and is now being driven to Kyiv.

Suedi had been arrested by the Russian-controlled authorities and spent weeks in a basement, saying he was tortured. He was later released by the Russians, but he was without his U.S. passport and was effectively trapped in Russian-controlled territory, living in the main city of Donetsk.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News in the grey zone, just after he was brought out of Russian-controlled territory, Murekezi said he felt “trapped” in Donetsk and lived under intense uncertainty about his future and what would happen to him.

