Wednesday, December 14, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentAustin Butler goes goblin mode in 'Saturday Night Live' promo
NewsEntertainment

Austin Butler goes goblin mode in ‘Saturday Night Live’ promo

staff
By staff
0
1
NBC/Rosalind O’Connor

Elvis star Austin Butler looks glamorous in nearly every frame of his lavishly shot promo for his upcoming hosting stint on SNL

Butler looks dapper in a suit as he takes a deep breath and says, “Here we go.” He strides in slow-motion, his hair blowing, to the stage at Studio 8H in a bit that looks like more of a fashion runway walk, complete with dramatic violin music — that is until he goes into goblin mode. 

Literally. 

A staffer walks up to him and informs the actor, “In this sketch you’ll be playing the Christmas Goblin.”

Another staffer unceremoniously shoves the hideous mask, complete with a Santa hat, over Butler’s face and perfectly coiffed hair.

He exhales and says, “Let’s do this.” 

Lizzo will be the musical guest Saturday night for the final show of the year.  

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Ellen’s in-house DJ and show co-executive producer, ruled a suicide
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE